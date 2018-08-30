Uganda: Ever been to the 'pearl of Africa'? [Travel]

In this week’s Travel segment on The Morning Call we visit the Pearl of Africa.

Uganda is blessed with natural advantages. Located at the heart of Africa, the country is rich in wildlife, nature, culture, heritage and history.

Tourism is now the leading export earner for Uganda, bringing in about 1.4 billion US dollars annually, which is 26 percent of its total foreign exchange earnings and 9.9 percent of its GDP.

However, until recently, little was being done in the way of promotion for Uganda’s tourist attractions, despite the country rating as one the world’s top destinations.

