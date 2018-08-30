Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

News

news

South Africa bus crash leaves at least 10 dead

South Africa bus crash leaves at least 10 dead

South Africa

Traffic officials in South Africa say at least ten people died after a bus traveling from South Africa’s Cape Town to the Eastern Cape overturned in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The accident occurred at around 2 a.m. (2400 GMT) 50 kilometres outside Beaufort West, a town in the semidesert Karoo region. Another 30 passengers were injured.

“The driver apparently lost control of the vehicle which then overturned,” said Kenny Africa, provincial traffic chief for the Western Cape.

The driver apparently lost control of the vehicle which then overturned.

“We are not sure if driver fatigue could have played a role.”

South Africa has a very poor road safety record despite having the continent’s most modern road network. More than 14,000 people were killed in road accidents last year, according to official statistics.

REUTERS

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

    From the same country

    On the same subject

    More stories

    By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..