Photos: 'This Is Africa' - A quick discovery of Libya

African countries have their peculiar challenges like all countries the world over. Amid these challenges are particular characteristics of countries on the continent.

‘This Is Africa (TIA)’ is an Africanews initiative aimed at sharing information about African countries and helping our audiences better discover the continent – in a small but significant way.

For the next twenty weeks, we shall be sharing salient information about an African country such as their currency, political leader, population, date of independence etc.

Country of the Week: Libya

1 – National capital / official languages = Tripoli/ Arabic

2 – Currency in circulation = Libyan dinar

3 – Current political leader = Fayez al-Sarraj (United Nations-backed Prime Minister)

4 – Population estimate = 6.2 million (2016)

5 – Date of independence = 24 December 1951

6 – Country codes: telephone (+218), internet (.ly)

Fayez al-Sarraj, Head of the Libyan Government of National Accord

Tripoli, capital city

Libyan Dinar

_ Flag of the Country_

Country of the Week: The Republic of Mozambique / República de Moçambique (Portuguese)

1 – National capital / official languages = Maputo / Portuguese

2 – Currency in circulation = Mozambican metical

3 – Current political leader = Filipe Nyusi

4 – Population estimate = 26,573,706 (July 2017)

5 – Date of independence = June 25, 1975 from Portugal

6 – Country codes: internet (.mz), telephone (+258)

Mozambque President, Filipe Nyusi

Mozambican metical

Capital city of Maputo

Flag of the country

Country of the Week: Republic of Benin / République du Bénin

1 – National capital / official languages = Porto-Novo / French

2 – Currency in circulation = West African CFA franc, XOF

3 – Current political leader = President Patrice Talon

4 – Population estimate = About 11,520,000 (2018)

5 – Date of independence = 1 August 1960

6 – Country codes: internet (.bj), telephone (+229)

President Patrice Talon.

Flag of the country.

The West Africa CFA (XOF), currency used by most French countries in the region.

A general view shows the Tokpa district in Cotonou, Benin’s largest city and economic center.

Country of the Week: Republic of Kenya

1 – Capital / official languages = Nairobi / English, Swahili

2 – Currency = Kenyan Shillings (KES)

3 – Current president / PM = President Uhuru Kenyatta

4 – Population estimate = Over 49 million (2017)

5 – Independence Day = December 12, 1963 from Britain

6 – Country codes: internet (.ke), telephone (+254)



The Kenyan flag



Kenyan Shillings



Kenyan President, Uhuru Kenyatta

Aerial photo of Kenyan capital, Nairobi