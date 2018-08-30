Kenyan court stops prosecution of embattled deputy chief justice [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
A Court on Wednesday stopped criminal proceedings against the country’s second most senior judge, Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu.
It comes after Mwilu petitioned the Supreme Court in challenge of her prosecution. She argued that the state prosecuted the case through the media.
