Zambian mayor threatens his 'enemies' with guns and boxing skills

The mayor of Zambia’s capital city, Miles Sampa has told journalists that he will be hitting the gym to improve his boxing skills, as he enhances his self protection arsenal, in the face of threats from land grabbers.

Sampa who on Tuesday came under attack for posting a photo of himself brandishing a gun, has since also clarified that he owns several licensed guns.

The Lusaka mayor explained that the since deleted Facebook post was his response to threats he received on Monday, as he went about implementing a campaign to crackdown on illegal sale of land and non-compliance with building regulations.

In his post, Sampa warned; ‘To those plots sellers who ambushed me yesterday, I know you and know those that sent you’.

‘‘This is how I will be reporting for field and office work. In case the police delay in protecting me, I am equal to the task,’‘ Sampa said.

What happened?

Narrating his ordeal to the BBC, Sampa says on Monday, he inspected a construction site in the city and ordered a company to stop work until it had provided documentation that it had the right to build there.

The mayor says on his return to thye office, he was followed by a vehicle with about 20 youths representing those interested in the plot of land, who then threatened to kill him.

‘‘If I’m threatened I believe I have the right to protect myself,’‘ Sampa is quoted to have said.

‘‘I will seek police protection if it’s not there, I will defend myself by any means necessary. I have children; they don’t want their father to die.”

Sampa says he took a decision to own guns for self-protection when he joined politics.

Asked why he deleted his controversial Facebook post, Sampa said he had been advised by senior members of the ruling party to delete the post.

