Mali judges on indefinite strike [The Morning Call]

Judges in Mali have begun a strike to denounce poor salaries and working conditions.

Their unions, the Free Union of the Judiciary and the Independent Union of the Judiciary in a joint statement said the decision came after a failure of negotiations between them and the government.

