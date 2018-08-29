Welcome to Africanews

CAR: government rejects amnesty for ex-rebels [The Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

In the Central African Republic, the government has rejected talks of amnesty for rebels of the civil war that wracked.

AU facilitators and leaders of armed groups met on Monday in Bouar. But their meeting did not yield expected results. The leaders of the armed groups want an amnesty, citing UN reports. But the government says no. It instead wants to continue with its prosecution of war crimes.

