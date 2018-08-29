CAN AFRICA PUSH HER OWN AGENDA FIRMLY?

In the wake of Theresa May’s visit and the Kenyatta -Trump meeting, Amelia Martha Nakitimbo is asks, “can Africa firmly front her own agenda in order to get the most of this international attention or will African nations only help big players fulfill their own?”

More intercontinental trade relations, a number of African heads of state and experts are preparing to head to China early September for the Forum on China–Africa Cooperation summit (FOCAC) bent towards effecting the Chinese Belt and Road vision.