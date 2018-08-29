Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

CAN AFRICA PUSH HER OWN AGENDA FIRMLY?

CAN AFRICA PUSH HER OWN AGENDA FIRMLY?
Amelia Nakitimbo

The Morning Call

In the wake of Theresa May’s visit and the Kenyatta -Trump meeting, Amelia Martha Nakitimbo is asks, “can Africa firmly front her own agenda in order to get the most of this international attention or will African nations only help big players fulfill their own?”

More intercontinental trade relations, a number of African heads of state and experts are preparing to head to China early September for the Forum on China–Africa Cooperation summit (FOCAC) bent towards effecting the Chinese Belt and Road vision.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..