'Zoomed' car tracker app without internet [The Morning Call]

It is not new ensuring adequate security for your vehicle using a tracker. But doing it without the internet surely does come at great convenience. And this is just what a Cameroonian app developer has created.

We take you to meet Zuo Bruno, the man behind ‘Zoomed’ and get to know how his car tracker app works. Let’s take a look.

