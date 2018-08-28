'Zoomed' car tracker app without internet [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
It is not new ensuring adequate security for your vehicle using a tracker. But doing it without the internet surely does come at great convenience. And this is just what a Cameroonian app developer has created.
We take you to meet Zuo Bruno, the man behind ‘Zoomed’ and get to know how his car tracker app works. Let’s take a look.
