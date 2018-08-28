Trump, Kenyatta to focus on security, trade

U.S. President Donald Trump and Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta have pledged to focus on strengthening cooperation on security and trade.

The two held talks at the White House on Monday.

‘‘We do a lot of trade and we do a lot of defense and security. And we’re working very much on security right now. And I appreciate you very much being with us and your staff, this is really great. Your representatives have been dealing with our representatives and making a lot of progress. We’re talking about a very major highway, a roadway, and that seems to be going along well. That’s a very important project, I think, for your country’‘, Trump said.

Kenyatta recalled the long standing relationship with the United States.

‘‘The support that we have received as a country especially with regard to our security and defense cooperation has been immense. More importantly, even as we work on these aspects, what’s most important, what makes our country survive is the trade and investment partnership. This is really what we want to deepen much more as we go forward. So I’m really looking forward to this discussion and looking forward to seeing how we take our relationship now to the next level for the mutual benefit of our two peoples”, Kenyatta said.

Trump also said a trade agreement signed with Mexico is in the interest of all, adding this increased its stock market by almost 300 points on Monday.

