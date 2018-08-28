Theresa May begins her visit to Africa [The Morning Call]

British Prime Minister Theresa May is in South Africa. It’s her first visit to the continent since becoming prime minister in 2016. Speaking in Cape Town, she pledged £4bn in support for African economies so as to create jobs for young people.

May will be on the continent for three-days and will also go to Nigeria and Kenya. So, what is the purpose of this visit for the British Prime minister, why is it coming now, and of what importance is it to South Africa?

Our South Africa correspondent Saras Arjunan speaks to us about this visit.