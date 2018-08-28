How the Trump-Kenyatta meeting played out on Twitter

Kenya
As Kenya’s digital savvy president, Uhuru Kenyatta held talks with the United States’ ‘Twitter’ president, Donald Trump at the White House on Monday, it was inevitable that audiences on the social networking site that both leaders love to use, would be engaged.
In Kenya, the meeting was discussed using the hashtag, #KenyaUSRelations, while both presidents and their first ladies also tweeted about their respective meetings.
Netizens also shared their thoughts on the several trade agreements signed, the photo ops including a seemingly awkward handshake between Trump and Kenyatta among other issues.
It was a pleasure having First Lady Margaret Kenyatta at the White House today. I enjoyed learning about Beyond Zero and discussing our shared concerns for the well-being of children.
What the presidents said
Coming on the day a Financial Times report claimed Trump had described Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari as “lifeless” after their April meeting at the White House, the US president was quick to use Twitter to share his thoughts on the meeting with Kenyatta.
.— Donald J. Trump (realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2018
and I were honored to welcome the President of the Republic of Kenya, and Mrs. Margaret Kenyatta to the
WhiteHousetoday! pic.twitter.com/ZU5MovNKt8
Met US President
at the WhiteHouse in Washington DC and invited the US to increase its trade and investments in Africa #KenyaUSrelations
POTUSFLOTUS
FirstLadyKenyaForeignOfficeKE https://t.co/wblFXahZB0 pic.twitter.com/Y7Nvhelow4
The First Ladies
U.S. First Lady Melania Trump said she was pleased to have hosted her Kenyan counterpart.
“It was a pleasure having First Lady Margaret Kenyatta at the White House today. I enjoyed learning about Beyond Zero and discussing our shared concerns for the well-being of children,” her tweet reads.
It was a pleasure having— Melania Trump (FLOTUS) August 27, 2018
at the WhiteHouse today. I enjoyed learning about
BeyondZeroKenya& discussing our shared concerns for the well-being of children. #BeBest pic.twitter.com/MNrXaL7f16
The First Lady of Kenya, Margaret Kenyatta, who has retweeted Melania’s and Uhuru’s tweets, is yet to share her own takeaways from the meeting.
#KenyaUSRelations
Kenyatta shared some of the significant issues discussed with Trump and business dlegations in the US including regional security, tourism and investment.
President— Uhuru Kenyatta (UKenyatta) August 27, 2018
and I also agreed to bolster the Kenya-US partnership in peace and security especially in the Horn of Africa region #KenyaUSrelations
FLOTUSFirstLadyKenya
ForeignOfficeKEpic.twitter.com/q26bcgzJx0
We also discussed the direct flights from Nairobi to New York by— Uhuru Kenyatta (UKenyatta) August 27, 2018
that are set to commence in October. The flights are set to boost tourism and trade for the mutual benefit of our two countries #KenyaUSrelations
POTUSFLOTUS
FirstLadyKenyapic.twitter.com/ZR006wDoHR
African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) is one of the main areas that is set to benefit from the direct flights between Nairobi and New York #KenyaUSrelations— Uhuru Kenyatta (UKenyatta) August 27, 2018
realDonaldTrump| POTUS
FLOTUSFirstLadyKenya
ForeignOfficeKEpic.twitter.com/Ztj5V0k2CE
And Kenyans responded by sharing their thoughts on these developments, but also highlighting nitty gritty details like the awkward hadshake between Trump and Kenyatta.
Is this a handshake or is somebody’s arm getting twisted here?#KenyaUSrelations pic.twitter.com/a7V4EDVZbe— Sukoluhle Nyathi (@SueNyathi) August 27, 2018
As usual, Kenyan delegations can’t carry their own pen & paper to take notes in a meeting. Apparently they have SSD drives in their heads & identic memories.— Michael Mburu (@MichaelMburu_) August 27, 2018
Kwanza Monicah Juma & Rotich you’d think their foreheads are made of Intel i9 with 2TB capacity. ?
#KenyaUSrelations pic.twitter.com/Jwc6E6Vw5s
Hoping the ever dwindling Coffee and Tea sectors of our Country shall be part of President Kenyatta’s talk with US President Donald Trump at the Whitehouse#KenyaUSrelations pic.twitter.com/2eYx2yJXhI— Hezbon Mureithi® (@HezMureithi) August 27, 2018
This is where we get it all WRONG!— Hezbon Mureithi® (@HezMureithi) August 27, 2018
You don’t carry Politicians for such high-level bilateral engagements but Think tanks and Thought Leaders!#KenyaUSrelations https://t.co/8klOCjxmVY
There’s always a feeling of patriotism whenever I see— Kihuria•Wa•Ndorongo (KihuriaJohnteh) August 27, 2018
UKenyattarepresenting Kenya to the outside world. Yes it's possible to build Kenya, it's possible to make Kenya soar! No matter the circumstances. This is home. #KenyaUSrelations pic.twitter.com/1zMUh7tNUD
“We’re here to pursue and strengthen our trade and investment ties,”— Ahmed Mohamed (@Asmali77) August 27, 2018
President Uhuru Kenyatta. #KenyaUSRelations #UhuruMeetsTrump pic.twitter.com/d70RMCyyaI
