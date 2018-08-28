DRC's barred presidential aspirants go to court [The Morning Call]

It is four months to the much awaited elections in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) where president Joseph Kabila has overstayed since the expiration of his term in December 2016.

Last week, the electoral commision barred four aspirants from contesting the election. The persons barred include former vice president Jean-Pierre Bemba, who recently returned to the country after his war crimes conviction was quashed by the ICC.

And now, Pierre-Bemba alongside the other opposition aspirants have taken to the courts to challenge their ban by the electoral commision.