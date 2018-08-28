Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Designing workplaces to drive innovation [Sci tech]

Designing workplaces to drive innovation [Sci tech]
Ignatius Annor

The Morning Call

In Nigeria, a team of passionate youths are on a mission to redefine work-spaces for start-ups and well set up companies around the world.

The team is being led by 32-year old Nigerian born Remi Dada. Remi quit his job at Google as the Product marketing lead for Sub-Saharan Africa in his quest to bring Silicon Valley to Africa through redesigning work spaces.

Remi speaks to us about his drive to help change the workplace environment to increase productivity in the start-up ecosystem in Nigeria and on the continent with hopes of expanding around the world.

Times have changed and no longer are you confined to the four walls.You know, we typically tend to conform to the environments we find ourselves in. And I feel that with inside-led designs, the spaces should be dynamic enough to change to suit your needs and not the other way around

We spotlight the Spacefinish story in this week’s edition of Sci tech with Ignatius Annor.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..