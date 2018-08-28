Designing workplaces to drive innovation [Sci tech]

In Nigeria, a team of passionate youths are on a mission to redefine work-spaces for start-ups and well set up companies around the world.

The team is being led by 32-year old Nigerian born Remi Dada. Remi quit his job at Google as the Product marketing lead for Sub-Saharan Africa in his quest to bring Silicon Valley to Africa through redesigning work spaces.

Remi speaks to us about his drive to help change the workplace environment to increase productivity in the start-up ecosystem in Nigeria and on the continent with hopes of expanding around the world.

Times have changed and no longer are you confined to the four walls.You know, we typically tend to conform to the environments we find ourselves in. And I feel that with inside-led designs, the spaces should be dynamic enough to change to suit your needs and not the other way around

We spotlight the Spacefinish story in this week’s edition of Sci tech with Ignatius Annor.