Zimbabwe's Emmerson Mnangagwa begins five year term [The Morning Call]

Emmerson Mnangagwa has begun a fresh five year term as president of Zimbabwe. Mnangagwa was sworn in sunday in the presence of thousands of Zimbabweans cheering in what was the second inauguration the country has seen in nine months since the fall of longtime leader Robert Mugabe.
He vowed a brighter tomorrow for the country and called for unity by asking his political foes to bury their differences for the task ahead.
