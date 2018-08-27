U.S sanctions still hang over Zimbabwe

The United States of America has maintained travel and financial sanctions on Zimbabwe’s senior ruling party officials, including President Emmerson Mnangagwa, as well as some state-owned firms.

Washington’s support is key if Zimbabwe is to get any funding from the International Monetary Fund.

The European Union, on the other hand has progressively removed sanctions and they only remain in place on long time leader Mugabe and his wife Grace.

Hours before Mnangagwa’s inauguration on Sunday, the International Republican Institute and National Democratic Institute said the Southern African nation lacked a “tolerant democratic culture” in which political parties were treated equally and citizens allowed to vote freely.

Zimbabwe’s July 30 poll was marred by procedural lapses and a crackdown on opposition supporters, which recalled the heavy-handed security tactics that marked Mugabe’s 37-year rule.

These events tarnished promises made by Mnangagwa during campaigning to break with corruption and mismanagement experienced under Mugabe, thus culminating in his removal from office in late November.

Reuters