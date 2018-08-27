Welcome to Africanews

Nigeria's weddings getting even bigger [The Morning Call]

If you have just proposed to your Nigerian girlfriend, you are most likely going to have a wedding to remember. But not just for its significance to your life but for its colour, glamour and all that the flamboyant Nigerian culture truly brings.

So, what is it about big Nigerian weddings? Let’s find out.

