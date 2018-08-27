Nigeria's weddings getting even bigger [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
If you have just proposed to your Nigerian girlfriend, you are most likely going to have a wedding to remember. But not just for its significance to your life but for its colour, glamour and all that the flamboyant Nigerian culture truly brings.
So, what is it about big Nigerian weddings? Let’s find out.
04:39
"La Negrada": The recognition of Afro-Mexican communities on the big screen
05:25
"Malika Warrior Queen": The rise of African super heroines! [This is Culture, TMC]
01:27
Colombia's famed annual flower festival
05:51
"Entitled": Immigration through the eyes of a Nigerian mother [This is Culture, TMC]
Go to video
Burkinabe fashion designer revives traditional Koko Dunda fabric
Go to video
Kano ancient city walls in Nigeria under threat