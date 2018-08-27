Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Inspire Africa

inspire-africa

Nanawax: The success story of an African print lover [Inspire Africa]

Nanawax: The success story of an African print lover [Inspire Africa]

Inspire africa

Hannane Ferdjani meets with Maureen Ayite – AKA Nanawax – a passionate businesswoman whose ready-to-wear brand has taken the African fashion scene by storm.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..