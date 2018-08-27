Nanawax: The success story of an African print lover [Inspire Africa]

Inspire africa
Hannane Ferdjani meets with Maureen Ayite – AKA Nanawax – a passionate businesswoman whose ready-to-wear brand has taken the African fashion scene by storm.
Hannane Ferdjani meets with Maureen Ayite – AKA Nanawax – a passionate businesswoman whose ready-to-wear brand has taken the African fashion scene by storm.
02:43
Nigeria big weddings get even better as nation recovers from recession
01:24
Kenya hopes to boost exports to China- Kenyatta
01:01
Zimbabwe says Western hostility is deterring investors
00:58
Ethiopian Airlines to revive Zambia Airways
09:43
Online business thriving in Somalia [Business Africa]
02:28
Moroccan woman vending food with motorcycle [Business Africa]