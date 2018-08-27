Mnangagwa says he's committed to constitutionalism

A new Zimbabwe, at the dawn of a Second Republic… These words are from Emmerson Mnangagwa, who was officially sworn in as president on Sunday, in front of thousands of supporters and some African heads of state.

In his first speech as President, Mnangagwa called on his compatriots to turn the page on the elections, deemed fraudulent by the opposition, and to get to work together to turn around an economy in ruins.

‘‘Let us courageously and diligently embark on this joint journey towards achieving our national vision to transform Zimbabwe into a middle-income economy, with increased investment, decent jobs, broad empowerment, free of poverty and corruption by 2030 “, he said.

Mnangagwa underlined his government’s commitment to respect for the Constitution before announcing an investigation into the deadly repression of the post-election demonstration on 1 August, which left 6 dead.

“Those who hold public office at any level under my administration shall exercise servant leadership in the performance of their duties”, he added.

The Supreme Court validated Emmerson Mnangagwa as winner of the July 30 poll following a legal challenge by his main opponent, Nelson Chamisa of the Movement for Democratic Change- Alliance.

