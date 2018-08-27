Mauritius: 1999 'Port Luis fire' convicts freed [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Four people sentenced to life in Mauritius over a deadly fire at the Amicale play house Port Louis in 1999, have been freed.
Seven people had died in the fire that was started after riots during a football match at the center. The four defendants have always claimed their innocence and now 19 years after, they have regained their freedom.@jerrybambi1
