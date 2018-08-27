Marseille remain firm over Cameroon winger Bedimo's axing [Football Planet]

In this episode of Football Planet:-

Gor Mahia win record 17th KPL title

There are six match days left to the conclusion of Kenya’s Sportpesa Premier League but defending champions Gor Mahia have retained their title, which a record 17th league title for K’Ogalo. We have a report on that.

Uganda qualify for AFCON U17

The Uganda Cubs beat Ethiopia 3-1 to qualify for the AFCON 2017 from the CECAFA zone. The victory means that Uganda join Angola who qualified from the South Zone, Cameroon who qualified from the Central Zone and Tanzania who’ll be hosting the tournament next year. The top four teams at the eight-team tournament will qualify for the Fifa U-17 World Cup in Peru in October next year.

"We were totally stunned by this case because the club was never notified of this initiative. It was discovered through media that one of our players, who has a duty of loyalty and exclusivity, had just established a training center in Cameroon with a competing club."

CAF Champions League enters quarters

Matchday 6 and the last round of group stage matches in the CAF Champions League is this Tuesday, which will determine who advances to the quarter finals.

In Group A, Egypt’s Al Ahly SC and Tunisia’s Esperance have already qualified. Congolese giants TP Mazembe have already booked their slot in the quarters from Group B where they sit at the summit with 11 points.

Defending Champions Wydad Casablanca are through to the quarters from Group C, where 2016 champions and South African premier league champions Mamelodi sundowns risk elimination, as they welcome Guinean side Horoya who they must beat to advance.

In Group D Etoile du Sahel are guaranteed a slot in the quarters. Angolan club Primero de Agosto will be battling to secure a second spot with Mbambane Swallows of Swaziland but their hopes will be pegged on Zesco United of Zambia losing against Tunisians Etoile de Sahel.

Olympique de Marseille remain firm over Henri Bedimo axing

Cameroonian international Henri Bedimo is was dismissed by French Club de Olympique Marseille on Thursday over serious misconduct. Marseille accuse him of having built a sports academy in his hometown Douala in partnership with his former club, Montpellier while still under contract. Bedimo said he will take legal action on the club, but the club remained firm and confident on whatever course the case takes. We spoke to Murum Divine, a Cameroonian sports journalist.

2018 Africa Freestyle Football Championship

Over 40 Freestylers from over 20 countries around the continent will be heading to Lagos, Nigeria this September for the maiden edition of the 2018 Africa Freestyle Football Championship, an event that aims to promote and develop freestyle football. We have a detailed report in this episode with all you need to know about that.

Egypt: First cerebral palsy football team

It’s often said disability is not inability and football is a game to be enjoyed by all. A group of soccer players have set up the first team in Egypt for people with cerebral palsy, with the hopes of reaching international competitive stages.Cerebral palsy football is officially present in more than 60 countries around the world. Ignatius Annor and Armelle Nga prepared a report for us.

Palestinian FA boss slapped with FIFA ban

Away from the continent, the head of the Palestinian Football Association was banned from all soccer-related activity for a year by FIFA on Friday on charges of inciting hatred and violence before a friendly planned between Israel and Argentina Jibril Rajoub had protested urged Palestinians to burn shirts bearing the name of Lionel Messi if Argentina’s star went ahead and played in Jerusalem.

Watch for more. Until next Monday.