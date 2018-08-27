Welcome to Africanews

Bobi Wine influencing political culture [This is Culture, TMC]

Robert Kyagulanyi popularly known as Bobi Wine has been on the news in the past few weeks especially after his arrest on August 13.

He was charged with treason on August 23.

Several people in Uganda and beyond have been calling for his release and in social media, the #FreeBobiWine campaign has been trending.

But who is Bobi Wine apart from being a politician?

Linnete Bahati explains more.

Bobi Wine was granted bail a few hours after this presentation.

