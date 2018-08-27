Bobi Wine influencing political culture [This is Culture, TMC]

The Morning Call
Robert Kyagulanyi popularly known as Bobi Wine has been on the news in the past few weeks especially after his arrest on August 13.
He was charged with treason on August 23.
Several people in Uganda and beyond have been calling for his release and in social media, the #FreeBobiWine campaign has been trending.
But who is Bobi Wine apart from being a politician?
Linnete Bahati explains more.
Bobi Wine was granted bail a few hours after this presentation.
01:11
Kenya: alleged ivory trafficker acquitted on appeal
01:42
Malian LGBT activist finds new home in Paris
05:06
Laetitia Ky's afro activism and Medina Dugger's tribute to JD O. Ojeikere [This is Culture - TMC]
02:26
Outcry over China's controversial dog meat festival
Go to video
LUCHA activist Luc Nkulula buried
02:20
Congo: Civil activists push for release of colleagues and 'political prisoners'