Everton's Yannick Bolasie joins Aston villa on loan

Democratic Republic of Congo international, Yannick Bolasie, has joined English second-tier side Aston Villa on a season-long loan deal from Everton. The Championship side confirmed the 29-year-old’s move on Saturday.

Bolasie has said that his main aim was to help the club to secure promotion into the top flight – The Premier League. “My main aim here is to get this club promoted.”

It is believed that a race for more playing time is behind his decision to opt to drop one tier. A number of injuries has limited his role at Everton since joining two seasons ago.

The midfielder joined Everton in 2016 with a five-year deal at Goodison Park. At the time he joined, he was the fourth signing of the summer transfer window for manager Ronald Koeman.

Bolaise joined Everton after four seasons with Crystal Palace having joined Palace from Bristol City in August 2012.