Germany backs Ethiopia-Eritrea deal as diplomat visits Asmara, Addis

Germany is the latest European nation to commit to supporting the historic July 2018 Ethiopia – Eritrea peace deal.

The country’s Minister of International Cooperation, Gerd Muller, delivered the German assurance during a meeting with leaders of both countries.

Muller and his delegation met with Eritrean president Isaias Afwerki on Friday during which event he expressed support to the Eritrea-Ethiopia peace agreement.

“Dr. Muller underlined Germany’s readiness to contribute to the positive developments in the region,” Eritrean Information Minister Yemane Meskel said in a tweet.

Pre. Isaias Afwerki met today at Adi Halo German Delegation led by Dr. Gerd Muller, Minister of International Cooperation. Expressing support to z Eritrea-Ethiopia Peace Agreement, Dr. Muller underlined Germany’s readiness to contribute to z positive developments in the region pic.twitter.com/h4peEAh43T — Yemane G. Meskel (@hawelti) August 24, 2018

From Eritrea, Muller and his delegation flew to Addis Ababa where they held talks with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. There also, Muller applauded fast reforms in Ethiopia and the region at large. “They discussed (ways) to strengthen further the existing co-operation,” Abiy’s Chief of Staff also reported.

Müller also held talks with Ethiopia’s minister of finance & economic cooperation Abraham Tekeste. He stressed that German “telecom giant Deutsche Telecom will make an offer for a stake in Ethio Telecom and Volkswagen will start assembling cars in Ethiopia in the near future.”

The two sides also signed a joint declaration of intent on special initiative on training and job creation that saw Germany pledging €100m grant to Ethiopia “to support the training and job creation program of Ethiopia financially & technically,” state owned media reported.