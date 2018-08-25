Equatorial Guinea MPs can travel only if authorized by president's son

The government in Equatorial Guinea have imposed a travel ban on lawmakers who are supposed to seek the permission of the president’s son before being allowed to do so.

The President’s son Teodorin Nguema Obiang is also the vice-president in the oil-rich central African country. The latest ban follows a similar one imposed on civil servants two months ago.

An AFP reporter cited a letter sent to lawmakers to that effect in July 2018. The letter said the measure has been put in place on grounds of national interest.

According to sources, despite the official explanation, the move is linked to an attempted coup that took place in December last year, the details of which were announced by the Equatorial Guinean government in January.

Some of the ringleaders of the alleged coup were civil servants who had travelled to Europe in late 2017.

The former ambassador of Equatorial Guinea to Chad, Enrique Nsue Anguesomo, and other officials were arrested in early 2018 and have since been held without trial to date.

Veep Teodorin Nguema Obiang was given a 3-year suspended prison sentenced by a French court at the end of 2017 and a $30 million fine for money laundering social goods, misappropriation of public funds, breach of trust and corruption.

