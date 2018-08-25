Electoral campaign begins in Mauritania

The official campaigning period kicked off in advance of Mauritanian parliamentary and municipal polls slated for September 1.

Several political parties held campaign rallies in different parts of the northwest African country. More than 100 political parties will vie for seats in the country’s parliament and on municipal councils.

At a rally held by Mauritania’s ruling party, Union for the Republic Party, President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz listed his many “achievements”. Meanwhile, opposition figures and supporters, have expressed dissatisfaction over what they describe as the ruling party’s pervasive influence over government.

This campaign has upset the voter. We don't know who to vote for. On a single list you find 60 to 135 people. It is incomprehensible especially since our society is disorganized.

Campaigns will end on the eve of the Sept. 1 election, in which, parties will also compete for seats in Mauritania’s 13 regional councils.