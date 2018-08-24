Welcome to Africanews

Zimbabwe: Court validates Mnangagwa win

with NYASHA K MUTIZWA

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s win in last month’s polls has been upheld by Zimbabwe’s Constitutional Court.

In a unanimous judgement, the nine judges ruled against the opposition’s petition because they said it did not include sufficient evidence.

The opposition MDC Alliance had brought the legal challenge saying the vote was marred by “mammoth theft and fraud”.

Delivering the verdict, Chief Justice Luke Malaba called allegations of tampering “bold and unsubstantiated”.

He also said that if the opposition had requested a re-count of the vote it would have provided “a clear and indisputable picture of the outcome of the election”.

The president tweeted that he was “not surprised” by the Constitutional Court’s ruling.

He also said that his “door is open” to his opposition rival who brought the legal challenge.

