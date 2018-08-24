Ruto says poll that ranked him most corrupt Kenyan politician is 'fake news'

Kenya’s deputy president, William Ruto has responded to an opinion poll that ranked him the most corrupt politician in the country, describing it as ‘fake news’ sponsored by his detractors.

An opinion poll released by pollster Ipsos on Wednesday said one in three Kenyans (33%) perceive Ruto as the most corrupt public official.

The poll that asked Kenyans to name the two most corrupt politicians in Kenya’s history, including those that have retired ranked former President Daniel arap Moi at 17 percent.

Incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta is placed fourth with 11 percent, while his predecessor Mwai Kibaki and opposition leader Raila Odinga each polled 5 percent.

On Thursday, Ruto who is reported to be actively campaigning to contest for the presidency in 2022, addressed the damning poll, arguing that his opponents can’t match his development record.

‘‘When they are through with the headlines and the corruption propaganda, let us meet at the development arena of the people of Kenya because this is where the real contest is,’‘ he said.

When my competitors are through with(mon-sun)sponsored headlines, paid opinion polls & fake news they are welcome to the real contest based on real mwananchi issues SGR, roads, connecting people to electricity, equipping our hospital &Tivets and matters water. Nawangojea huko. — William Samoei Ruto (@WilliamsRuto) 23 août 2018

Local media outlet, quoted the deputy president saying he would not allow his opponents to drag him to an ‘arena of fake news and fake opinion polls’.

The Ipsos poll said a third of those interviewed view corruption as the most serious challenge facing the country.

Titled First Quarter Social, Political, Economic and Cultural (SPEC) Survey, the report reveals a worrying trend where Kenyans consider corrupt people to be bad leaders but still vote them into office.

Kenya ranked 143rd out of 180 nations in Transparency International’s 2017 Global Corruption Perceptions Index.

