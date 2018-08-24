Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

News

news

Nigerian airport guard mocked for returning missing cash, valuables

Nigerian airport guard mocked for returning missing cash, valuables
Abdur Rahman Alfa Shaban

Nigeria

Two private security guards at Nigeria’s Muratala Muhammed International Airport have been awarded for their honesty in the line of duty.

The two, junior security guard Achi Daniel and his supervisor Francis Emepueaku, according to the federal airports authority, returned a forgotten bag with large sums of money and expensive items. The two, work at the multi-level car park at the Lagos airport.

Their action has been lauded by most Nigerians including President Muhammadu Buhari who is quoted as saying: “Honesty remains the best policy. We must exhibit such behaviour in whatever position we find ourselves, whether high or low.

Nigeria will no longer be a byword for corruption and plundering of public resources. That is the path we have chosen to take, and our country will eventually get to a new shore.

“Nigeria will no longer be a byword for corruption and plundering of public resources. That is the path we have chosen to take, and our country will eventually get to a new shore,” he added.

It turns out, however, that not all persons were enthused by the actions of the two. The junior officer in an interview with a local news portal said he had been ridiculed for opting to return the bag instead of keeping it.

“If the money was in multi-millions of foreign currencies I would still have returned it,” Mr Daniel told Sahara Reporters. “No amount of money would make me to take what doesn’t belong to me,” he added.

According to him, despite attempts by the owners of the bag to reward them with money, they refused the offer insisting that they “were just doing their job.” Reports say both men have been awarded by their security company with education scholarships worth 250,000 Naira ($686).

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..