Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Former Ghanaian president John Mahama to give presidency another shot [The Morning Call]

Former Ghanaian president John Mahama to give presidency another shot [The Morning Call]
Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

Former Ghanaian president John Mahama has indicated interest in governing the country once again. He announced his bid on thursday to seek the nomination of the main opposition party and contest the 2020 election.

Mahama was president in 2012 but lost his re-election bid to President Nana Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2016. He is believed to have lost over a faltering economy and corruption allegations.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..