Former Ghanaian president John Mahama to give presidency another shot [The Morning Call]

Former Ghanaian president John Mahama has indicated interest in governing the country once again. He announced his bid on thursday to seek the nomination of the main opposition party and contest the 2020 election.

Mahama was president in 2012 but lost his re-election bid to President Nana Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2016. He is believed to have lost over a faltering economy and corruption allegations.