Ethiopia PM talks political and economic reforms with U.S. lawmakers

Abdur Rahman Alfa Shaban

Ethiopia

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Thursday met with a delegation from the United States Congress in Addis Ababa.

The two parties held talks on a wide range of bilateral and regional issues with the Prime Minister updating them on political and economic reform initiatives his administration was undertaking.

The delegation led by Congressman Chris Smith reportedly pledged their continued support for the processes underway.

Chris Smith was a co-author of a hard-hitting human rights resolution that was passed against the Ethiopian government in April this year.

According to the Republican Congressman during the committee mark-up, he said the resolution was like a mirror held up to the government of Ethiopia, and it is intended to encourage them to recognize how others see them and move forward with reforms.

At the time it was passed, Abiy had just taken office and has since gone on to pursue speedily democratic reforms that have included the mass release of political prisoners and significant opening of th political space.

The delegation also held talks with Ethiopian Foreign Affairs minister, Workneh Ghebeyehu. Both parties stressed the need to further cement the current reform efforts of the government.

