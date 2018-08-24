Ethiopia: Ethnic unrest displaces millions

Thousands of people in the Gedeo region of southern Ethiopia are finding refuge in schools and factories after violence erupted in their communities.

Clashes between the Oromo and Gedeo ethnic groups have displaced nearly a million people in the last four months.

This violence undermines Abiy Ahmed’s efforts to ease ethnic tensions.

We came here because we were attacked. We left our village empty-handed to save our lives. We travelled and spent three days in the bushes to arrive here.

Observers claim, the Oromos, the Prime Minister’s ethnic group, seek revenge on other groups for years of marginalization.

The influx of internally displaced persons has also severely strained host communities, many of which were already struggling with food insecurity. Hospitals and clinics are also overwhelmed by the sharp increase in the number of patients.

Violence in southern Ethiopia remains one of Abiy Ahmed’s main challenges.