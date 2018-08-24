DRC presidential: dual citizenship debate [The Morning Call]

Dual citizenship which is forbidden by law is generating debates across the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Minister of Justice, Alexis Thambwe Mwamba, earlier in the week said a list of Congolese persons holding second nationality had been transferred to ‘Ceni’, Congo’s Electoral Commission.

One of the country’s known opposition leaders Moise Katumbi is one. He is believed to hold Congolese and Italian citizenships. The situation on the law is triggering a debate amongst lawyers in the country.