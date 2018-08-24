DRC presidential: dual citizenship debate [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Dual citizenship which is forbidden by law is generating debates across the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
Minister of Justice, Alexis Thambwe Mwamba, earlier in the week said a list of Congolese persons holding second nationality had been transferred to ‘Ceni’, Congo’s Electoral Commission.
One of the country’s known opposition leaders Moise Katumbi is one. He is believed to hold Congolese and Italian citizenships. The situation on the law is triggering a debate amongst lawyers in the country.
Go to video
Ethiopia's EPRDF emphasizes respect for rule of law at ExCo meeting
Go to video
Ethiopia PM talks tough on lawlessness, says govt will be firm
Go to video
Mali: Ibrahim Boubacar's election victory [The Morning Call]
Go to video
Tanzania electoral body tasks US Embassy to prove allegations of irregularities
05:18
Equality bill divides Tunisians [The Morning Call]
01:20
Tunisian President voices support for equal inheritance draft bill