Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

DRC presidential: dual citizenship debate [The Morning Call]

DRC presidential: dual citizenship debate [The Morning Call]
Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

Dual citizenship which is forbidden by law is generating debates across the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Minister of Justice, Alexis Thambwe Mwamba, earlier in the week said a list of Congolese persons holding second nationality had been transferred to ‘Ceni’, Congo’s Electoral Commission.

One of the country’s known opposition leaders Moise Katumbi is one. He is believed to hold Congolese and Italian citizenships. The situation on the law is triggering a debate amongst lawyers in the country.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..