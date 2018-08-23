Welcome to Africanews

Zimbabwe: More than just the Victoria Falls

If you are talking about spots to visit in Africa you definitely ought to mention the Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe. However, Nyasha K Mutizwa tells you about the hidden gems in the southern African nation that are just as awe-inspiring.

Learn the history behind the ‘royal’ medieval stone buildings known as the Great Zimbabwe ruins. Take an ultra deep dive in the cobalt blue waters within the Chinhoyi Caves. Perhaps take a luxurious houseboat safari and enjoy the Zambazi sunset from your own private suite aboard a luxury 45 meter boat.

Whether your preference is history, adventure or luxury, Zimbabwe is has something in store for you.

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

