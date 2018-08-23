Zimbabwe: More than just the Victoria Falls

If you are talking about spots to visit in Africa you definitely ought to mention the Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe. However, Nyasha K Mutizwa tells you about the hidden gems in the southern African nation that are just as awe-inspiring.

Learn the history behind the ‘royal’ medieval stone buildings known as the Great Zimbabwe ruins. Take an ultra deep dive in the cobalt blue waters within the Chinhoyi Caves. Perhaps take a luxurious houseboat safari and enjoy the Zambazi sunset from your own private suite aboard a luxury 45 meter boat.

Whether your preference is history, adventure or luxury, Zimbabwe is has something in store for you.