Zimbabwe concourt verdict expected Friday

The opposition is patiently waiting for the verdict of the Constitutional Court after arguing in the country’s top court on Wednesday that the presidential election results be thrown out due to “massive doctoring” of the vote of July 30.

The nine judges of the highest court in the country adjourned the hearing Wednesday evening and postponed their decision until Friday afternoon.

Chamisa’s legal argued that President Mnangagwa’s vote totals were inflated. Council representing Mnangagwa, dismissed claims that the opposition had produced any evidence of fraud.

We're pretty confident that our argument is unstoppable, but we have to wait and see what the result is

Mnangagwa, Mugabe’s former ally, won the election with 50.8% of the vote – just enough to meet the 50% threshold needed to avoid a run-off against MDC leader Nelson Chamisa, who scored 44.3%.

The nine judges of the highest court in the country adjourned the hearing Wednesday evening and postponed their decision until Friday afternoon.