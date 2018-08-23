Uganda's 'Rolex' sandwich [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Some Ugandans most likely had a ‘Rolex’ this morning. Now, don’t get it twisted. This is not the famous luxury brand wristwatch ‘Rolex’. This is instead food- a popular Ugandan sandwich.
We take you to discover this
01:57
In Uganda, 'Rolex' means time for an egg snack
01:22
