Missing oil tanker ship off coast of Gabon found [The Morning Call]

Information from the Regional Center for Maritime Safety of Central Africa (CRESMAC), based in Pointe-Noire in the Republic of Congo and controlling the Gulf of Guinea, says a missing oil tanker off the coast of Gabon has been been found. The tanker with 7000 tons of fuel was spotted by US satellites and has now been docked by the Gabonese Petroleum Storage Company at the port of Ovendo.

The Pantelena ship carrying 17 Georgians and two Russians, was declared missing by the Georgian foreign ministry last week.