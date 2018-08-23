Kenya relies on avocado exports

Kenya has decided to develop its economy through the export of avocados.

Toast is in vogue and avocado toast is a hit among young Europeans, ready to pay around ten euros for a bite.

The country has set itself the challenge of producing more to export more, with the help of small farmers. We head to Thika’s farm, about 50 km north of Nairobi.