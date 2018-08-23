Welcome to Africanews

Kenya relies on avocado exports

Kenya has decided to develop its economy through the export of avocados.

Toast is in vogue and avocado toast is a hit among young Europeans, ready to pay around ten euros for a bite.

Kenya has decided to develop and expand its economy through a massive export of its avocados to Europe.

The country has set itself the challenge of producing more to export more, with the help of small farmers. We head to Thika’s farm, about 50 km north of Nairobi.

