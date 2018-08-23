Gabon: Missing tanker found

The oil tanker, the Pantelena, which disappeared off the coast of Gabon on 14 August, was spotted on Wednesday by the multinational coordination centre in Pointe Noire, Congo.

The Panamanian-flagged ship had disappeared from the radar screens of the Libreville Navy’s operational centre with 19 crew members, 17 Georgians and two Russians. The 121-metre tanker was carrying about 7,000 tons of fuel.

Cremac, the regional maritime security centre for Central Africa, has a mission to ensure the control of the maritime space of the the Gulf of Guinea and the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS)

However, inadequate equipment sometimes prevents the various multinational coordination centres and from providing optimum coverage of the maritime space.