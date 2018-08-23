Congo's former rebel leader Pastor Ntumi surrenders arms [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Eight months after a ceasefire ended the hidden conflict between the Congolese government and the militia group called the Ninjas, former Congolese rebel leader Frédéric Bintsamou, popularly known as Pasteur Ntumi, has made his first public appearance.
Together with ex-combatants, Ntumi joined the weapons collection operation, part of the amnesty programme offered by the Congolese government in July.
Ntumi’s rebel group a previously dormant militia, the Ninja had fought the government forces in a 20 month conflict that left tens of thousands displaced and entire districts deserted.
01:08
Ethiopia: ONLF declares a unilateral ceasefire
02:06
Congolese government starts disarmament of rebels in Pool
04:13
Excitement over South Sudan's new peace deal [The Morning Call]
Go to video
South Sudan's homegrown peace deal will not fail - President Kiir
10:27
The Nigerian farmer profiting from pig waste [Inspire Africa]
02:10
Eritrea: The story behind the emotional picture of a father and his twin daughters