Cameroon: stagnation in cocoa production

Cameroon has been facing a stagnation in cocoa production for several months.

Climate change, repeated use of bad chemicals, Cameroon’s cocoa production is stagnating. The country ranked 3rd in the world behind Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana, will have difficulty reaching the production target of 600 000 tonnes by 2020 as planned by the State.

Yet the bean, the country’s second largest source of foreign currency, creates more than 600,000 direct and indirect jobs.

We hear more from Benjamin Ombe Bessala, expert-consultant in digital communication and promoter of CACAO INFO, the first bilingual web platform specialising in the cocoa sector in Cameroon.

Benin: Jinukun start-up agro-business

Discover the Benin start-up JINUKUN, specialising in the online trade of products from local farms.

The company, which also focuses on production and processing, makes it easier for Beninese producers to sell their product through a wider network.