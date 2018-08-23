Cameroon: stagnation in cocoa production

Business Africa
Cameroon has been facing a stagnation in cocoa production for several months.
Climate change, repeated use of bad chemicals, Cameroon’s cocoa production is stagnating. The country ranked 3rd in the world behind Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana, will have difficulty reaching the production target of 600 000 tonnes by 2020 as planned by the State.
Yet the bean, the country’s second largest source of foreign currency, creates more than 600,000 direct and indirect jobs.
We hear more from Benjamin Ombe Bessala, expert-consultant in digital communication and promoter of CACAO INFO, the first bilingual web platform specialising in the cocoa sector in Cameroon.
Benin: Jinukun start-up agro-business
Discover the Benin start-up JINUKUN, specialising in the online trade of products from local farms.
The company, which also focuses on production and processing, makes it easier for Beninese producers to sell their product through a wider network.
05:04
An app to diagnose crop diseases as scientists unlock the secrets of wheat [Sci-Tech]
00:59
Seedorf, Kluivert unveil their maiden Cameroon squad
Go to video
Cameroon legend Eto'o joins Xavi and Sneijder at Qatar Sports Club
12:53
AFCON U17 qualifiers: CAF disqualifies 11 overage players [Football Planet]
Go to video
Cameroon priest was assassinated, stray bullet claim untrue – Buea bishop
Go to video
Internet outage during Cameroon polls: MTN slams 'fake news'