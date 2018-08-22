Photos: Buhari tells Nigerians to 'rise above personal' interest in Eid-ul Adha message

Nigeria
President Muhammadu Buhari, has urged Nigerians to rise above personal, group, sectarian and other interests, and instead promote harmony and tolerance.
The president’s message, delivered as he celebrated the global Muslim holiday of Eid-ul Adha in his home town of Daura in Katsina State, about 500km north of the capital, Abuja.
The message comes as Buhari’s ruling party struggles to consolidate power in the midst of high profile defections to the main opposition party. Politicking and electioneering have already taken center stage ahead of the 2019 elections.
‘’ I assure you all that our administration will not rest or relent as we work to build the Nigeria of our dreams—secure, prosperous and free from the ravages of corruption,’‘ Buhari said.
Buhari told journalists upon his return from vacation in the United Kingdom, that his government would jail all corrupt politicians.
The president, who was cheered by hundreds of supporters as he walked from the prayer site to his residence in Daura.
