Nigeria's Wizkid meets president Talon, declares Benin his new home

Benin
Nigerian Afropop star, Wizkid has declared the Republic of Benin his new home after meeting the country’s president and performing in the country’s capital, Cotonou.
The 28 year old who was one of the stars to headline a music festival organised by the country’s Ministry of Tourism of Culture and Sports posted a picture of him meeting president Patrice Talon.
‘‘Thank u Mr President Patrice Talon!! Thank u for the love and Hospitality!’‘ wrote Wizkid.
Thank you for the love and Hospitality
He also shared clips from his performance at the 3 day festival on his Twitter account.
Cotonou Day 1 ?❤️? pic.twitter.com/8Tb0mpFjZo— Wizkid (@wizkidayo) August 20, 2018
The other artists that featured at the festival included fellow Nigerian star Davido and Benin’s top artists.ALSO READ: Nigeria’s Davido dedicates BET win to Africa-US collaboration
00:20
Celebrity voice coach and producer Oussama Rahbani talks fame and family in Baalbeck
Go to video
Celebrating Aretha Franklin in 7 iconic songs
02:18
Royal wedding choir gets record Sony deal
Go to video
Universal Music Group set to launch Nigeria division
Go to video
French president Macron to visit Nigerian music legend Fela Kuti's nightclub
00:20
Peak performers in their field