DRC: victims of Bukavu fire await help [The Morning Call]

Over 400 households have been rendered homeless after last week Friday’s fire at Nyalukemba neighborhood, Ibanda municipality, Bukavu city, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Senior government persons in the area on saturday paid a comfort visit to the now displaced and homeless persons- the victims of the fire.

Now, this is not the first time that the houses in the region is experiencing fires. Crispin Kashale is a member of a civil society group in the region and he joins us on the programme.