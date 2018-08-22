Chad: group petitions telecom operators over social media shutdown [The Morning Call]

Welcome to Africanews

Chad: group petitions telecom operators over social media shutdown

A group of lawyers in Chad is blaming two major mobile companies in the country for blocking access to social media networks.

The lawyers, petitioned the two mobile telecom operators Airtel and Tigo who are alleged to have for five months, blocked access to social networks such as Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp, Viber and Twitter.

According to a statement issued by the group, “no official reason” has been given by the government, or even by the leaders of these mobile phone companies for the cut.

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme.

The Morning Call

