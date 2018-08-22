Cameroon police operation nets over 700kg of pangolin scales

Cameroon
Cameroon police has confiscated up to 700 kilos of pangolin scales and detained six traffickers, a conservation group said Tuesday.
Pangolins, or scaly anteaters, are one of the world’s most trafficked species and are threatened with extinction. Their scales are widely used in traditional Chinese medicine and their meat is a delicacy in many Asian and African countries.ALSO READ: African poachers threaten pangolins
The six poachers, five Cameroonians and one from the Central African Republic, were arrested on August 18 in Douala, a coastal city in southwest Cameroon, according to the Last Great Ape Organisation (LAGA).
Most of the 718 kilos (1,600 pounds) of scales they were carrying were from the Democratic Republic of Congo, it said.
The gang bought pangolins from smaller traffickers in Cameroon, the Central African Republic and the Democratic Republic of Congo before sending them to Nigeria, where they were prepared for export to Asia, it said.
AFP
06:55
Uganda's #Freebobwine protests dispersed by police [The Morning Call]
00:59
Seedorf, Kluivert unveil their maiden Cameroon squad
01:22
Ugandan police arrest 45 people as they disperse protesters demanding lawmakers' release
Go to video
Ethiopia opens Africa's first waste-to-energy facility
Go to video
Ethiopia PM talks tough on lawlessness, says govt will be firm
Go to video
Uganda arrests U.S. citizen who assaulted hotel worker for 'disgracing Jesus'