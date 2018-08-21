Zimbabwe says Western hostility is deterring investors

Zimbabwe says Western hostility towards the country is deterring investment, in sharp contrast with efforts by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to woo Western governments.

Presidential spokesman George Charamba told Reuters in email response to questions about investor concerns over elections that of concern to investors, is the continued hostility of the West, especially the United States.

Charamba said delays caused by the opposition’s court challenge to Mnangagwa’s election victory were also putting off investors.

Economists say for the southern African nation to revive its struggling economy, it needs to clear its arrears with Western donors and agree a financing programme with the International Monetary Fund .

But Charamba said Western states were preventing that. He said despite these attempts, Zimbabwe has good relations with Southern African governments and the BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India and China) states.

Mnangagwa’s victory is being challenged in Zimbabwe’s constitutional court this week by opposition leader Nelson Chamisa. Chamisa says the electoral commission rigged the vote. The commission has defended its independence.

Reuters