Uganda's #Freebobwine protests dispersed by police [The Morning Call]

Police in Kampala Uganda on Monday used tear gas in dispersing demonstrators protesting the beating of some detained opposition lawmakers.
It was the second day of protests on Kampala streets, and security forces tried to remove the roadblocks, bonfires and barricades set up on the streets by the protesters.
Tension has been running high in Uganda since the detention and alleged torture of five lawmakers critical of President Yoweri Museveni including local pop star and critic Bobi Wine.
The five opposition legislators had been arrested in northern Uganda last week during campaigning for a by-election.@jerrybambi1
