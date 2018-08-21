Welcome to Africanews

The Kofi Annan effect [2]: Football world awards gold to its 'friend'

Abdur Rahman Alfa Shaban

Ghana

Kofi Annan, the deceased former United Nations Secretary-General made a name for himself in international civil service and diplomacy but other fields felt his impact.

Sports is one such area, subsequently, in the heavy flood of tributes in the wake of his demise, sports men and women and administrators have not been left out.

Indeed, Anna was seen as a crucial force in bringing the World Cup to Africa for the first time when South Africa hosted it in 2010.

Then Secretary-General Annan, delivered a speech at the official presentation of the FIFA World Cup 2010 logo in Berlin city centre, July 7, 2006. He also interfaced with FIFA on a number of occasions at their headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, meeting then FIFA president Sepp Blatter often.

The Kofi Annan effect [1]: African presidents hail ‘man of peace’

Blatter was among the first to issue words of condolence to ‘his friend’ in a tweet. The FIFA Secretary General, Fatma Samoura, formerly a UN employee also hailed Annan describing him as an icon.

There is a list of especially African footballers who crowned Annan with gold for his commitment to global peace and justice. Across the continent, two Brazalian greats weighed in, Pele and Ronaldinho shared views on ‘The Kofi Annan effect.’

Africanews continues its series on ‘The Kofi Annan effect’ looking specifically at how the world of football felt impacted by his demise.

Key dates in the life of Kofi Attah Annan

1 – 1938: Born in Kumasi, Ghana’s second city, seat of the Ashanti kingdom
2 – 1962: Starts working at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland
3 – 1965: Weds Titi Alakija. They have two children, a boy and a girl
4 – 1984: Marries Nane Lagergren, having divorced a year earlier
5 – 1991: Twin sister Efua dies
6 – 1993: Becomes head of U.N. peacekeeping operations
7 – 1997: Appointed seventh Secretary-General of the United Nations
8 – 2001: Wins Nobel Peace Prize
9 – 2006: Steps down as secretary-general after 10 years
10 – 2012: Becomes UN/Arab League Joint Special Envoy on the Syrian crisis
11- 2013: Made chair of The Elders, a peace and human rights advocacy group
12 – 2016: Leads the Advisory Commission on Rakhine State, Myanmar

