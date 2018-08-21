South Africa: public hearing on land expropriation without compensation begins

South Africa
The Constitutional Committee of Parliament in South Africa is touring the country to solicit views of the people on whether the constitution should be amended to allow for land expropriation without compensation.
For majority of black South Africans, it is time for them to reclaim their land .
“Should we get our land back? The answer is yes. And we are the people directly, not the government. If you say you are giving land to the people, I am the people and I should receive land, not a 25 year lease. What the constitutional amendment says is that if the land returns to the government now, in 25 years the land will no longer belong to me, we will have to discuss again whether I can stay or whether I should leave” , said Prudence Mlangane
What the constitutional amendment says is that if the land returns to the government now, in 25 years the land will no longer belong to me, we will have to discuss again whether I can stay or whether I should leave.
“It is time for you (the parliamentary committee) to realize where the wrong lies. He’s political, it has nothing to do with anything else, said retired farmer, Mike Shapiro.
White people still own 71% of private farmland and 49% of urban land in South Africa.
One year before the 2019 legislative elections, the ruling African National Congress (ANC) is reeling under pressure to support land expropriation without compensation in order to accelerate land redistribution to black South Africans.
AFP
Go to video
Lagos food festival shows off Nigeria's 'Jollof' muscle
01:22
Ugandan police arrest 45 people as they disperse protesters demanding lawmakers' release
01:17
Cameroon opposition leader blames Biya for Anglophone crisis
Go to video
Six years later, South Africans demand justice for Marikana Massacre victims
Go to video
South Africa's Kaizer Chiefs have 'Best kit of 2018/19 season': FourFourTwo
Go to video
South Africa: Ramaphosa crackdown on corruption extends to state attorneys