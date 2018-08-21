Welcome to Africanews

South Africa: public hearing on land expropriation without compensation begins

South Africa

The Constitutional Committee of Parliament in South Africa is touring the country to solicit views of the people on whether the constitution should be amended to allow for land expropriation without compensation.

For majority of black South Africans, it is time for them to reclaim their land .

“Should we get our land back? The answer is yes. And we are the people directly, not the government. If you say you are giving land to the people, I am the people and I should receive land, not a 25 year lease. What the constitutional amendment says is that if the land returns to the government now, in 25 years the land will no longer belong to me, we will have to discuss again whether I can stay or whether I should leave” , said Prudence Mlangane

What the constitutional amendment says is that if the land returns to the government now, in 25 years the land will no longer belong to me, we will have to discuss again whether I can stay or whether I should leave.

“It is time for you (the parliamentary committee) to realize where the wrong lies. He’s political, it has nothing to do with anything else, said retired farmer, Mike Shapiro.

White people still own 71% of private farmland and 49% of urban land in South Africa.

One year before the 2019 legislative elections, the ruling African National Congress (ANC) is reeling under pressure to support land expropriation without compensation in order to accelerate land redistribution to black South Africans.

AFP

